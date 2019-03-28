Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 5,899 Shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM (OPP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OPP. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,911,000. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 74,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 58,305 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 310,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 48,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 45,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.1833 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

About RIVERNORTH DO/COM

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

