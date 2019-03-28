Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 420 Shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF (REM)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF (BMV:REM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 29,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000.

Get ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF alerts:

Shares of BMV REM opened at $43.12 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF has a 12 month low of $737.00 and a 12 month high of $905.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.7083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/cetera-advisors-llc-acquires-420-shares-of-ishares-tr-mtg-rl-est-etf-rem.html.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.