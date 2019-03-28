Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $1.71 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (INTF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 72,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

