Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FedEx by 15,104.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 13,970,642 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FedEx by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,983,666,000 after buying an additional 2,065,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,626,000. Packer & Co Ltd raised its position in shares of FedEx by 595.0% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,779,000 after buying an additional 1,061,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of FedEx by 23,826.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 564,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,554,394,000 after buying an additional 562,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $525,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,300 shares of company stock worth $5,623,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $176.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $150.94 and a 1 year high of $266.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.45.

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

