Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

IYG opened at $123.13 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.43 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.5649 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/cetera-advisor-networks-llc-boosts-holdings-in-ishares-u-s-financial-services-etf-iyg.html.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.