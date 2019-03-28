Cerner (CERN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cerner continues to witness strong contributions from its key areas, including Population Health, Revenue Cycle and IT Works. Strong international performance in recent times is an added positive. Further, gains in Professional and Managed Services units buoy optimism. The company is likely to benefit from EHR, EPR or EMR platforms that provide patient care in both acute inpatient and outpatient settings. On the flip side, Cerner’s Licensed Software and Subscriptions revenues witnessed a year-over-year decline recently. In fact, management expects low software bookings to negatively impact total bookings in the upcoming quarter. The contraction in operating margin adds to the woes. Furthermore, high long-term debt and competition in the global HCIT space are worrisome. Cerner has underperformed its industry in a year's time.”

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of CERN opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. Cerner has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Cerner had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,283,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,162,000 after acquiring an additional 486,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $155,781,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 497.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 246,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 205,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.