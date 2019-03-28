Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Position Lessened by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,981,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,511,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,920,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 649,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,461,000 after purchasing an additional 512,067 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $448,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ozzie J. Goldschmied sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,358,866 shares of company stock worth $650,919,791.

NYSE CDAY opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a PE ratio of -995.00. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.56 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

