Centre Asset Management LLC Takes $3.94 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $845,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 67,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $6,752,159.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

PG opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $259.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $103.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

