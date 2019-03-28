CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Shares Bought by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, VP Joseph John Vortherms sold 2,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $60,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 75,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,000 shares of company stock worth $3,881,030 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

CNP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,258. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 3.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

