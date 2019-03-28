Centene (CNC) Shares Gap Down to $52.12

Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.09, but opened at $52.12. Centene shares last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 190863 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. Centene’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $598,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,684,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,944,000 after buying an additional 161,688 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 203.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,419,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,757 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Centene by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

