Centene (CNC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $165.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.64.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. Centene has a one year low of $49.56 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 50,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.