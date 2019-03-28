Celsius (CEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

Celsius (CURRENCY:CEL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. Celsius has a total market cap of $0.00 and $41,621.00 worth of Celsius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celsius has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Celsius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00413071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.01596767 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00229915 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Celsius Profile

Celsius launched on April 11th, 2018. Celsius’ total supply is 700,000,000 tokens. Celsius’ official message board is celsius.network/blog . Celsius’ official Twitter account is @CelsiusNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Celsius is celsius.network

Celsius Token Trading

Celsius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celsius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celsius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celsius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

