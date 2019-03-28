CELLECT BIOTECH/S (APOP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.93

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 216013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Several brokerages have commented on APOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.43.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. CELLECT BIOTECH/S makes up 0.0% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

