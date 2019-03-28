Celadon Group (CGIP) and USA Truck (USAK) Head to Head Survey

Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIP) and USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Celadon Group and USA Truck, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celadon Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 USA Truck 0 0 3 0 3.00

Celadon Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 449.45%. USA Truck has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 120.81%. Given Celadon Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Celadon Group is more favorable than USA Truck.

Profitability

This table compares Celadon Group and USA Truck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A USA Truck 2.29% 17.63% 4.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celadon Group and USA Truck’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celadon Group $1.07 billion 0.05 $24.84 million N/A N/A USA Truck $534.06 million 0.22 $12.20 million $1.56 9.10

Celadon Group has higher revenue and earnings than USA Truck.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Celadon Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of USA Truck shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of USA Truck shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Celadon Group has a beta of 3.54, meaning that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USA Truck has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

USA Truck beats Celadon Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc. operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage and rail intermodal services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operates a fleet of 1,976 tractors, which included 429 independent contractor tractors; and 6,226 trailers. USA Truck, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Arkansas.

