Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 105 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,732,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 417,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,250,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,228.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 224,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 207,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,026,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,944,000 after purchasing an additional 143,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 166,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 117,781 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $108.80 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.97.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

