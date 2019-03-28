Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $313,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF) Stock

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 221,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,461,000 after purchasing an additional 97,052 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,901,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,837 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 45,930 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,336,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $96.98 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $83.98 and a 12-month high of $108.48.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

