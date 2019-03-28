Castle Brands (ROX) Trading Down 5.4%

Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 810,826 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 267,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

ROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Castle Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barrington Research set a $2.00 price target on shares of Castle Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Castle Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Brands in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Brands by 360.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 90,802 shares during the last quarter.

About Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX)

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

