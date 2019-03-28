CasinoCoin (CSC) Trading Up 63.5% Over Last Week

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, CasinoCoin has traded up 63.5% against the US dollar. CasinoCoin has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $5,442.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and cfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CasinoCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016000 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000192 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000294 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,273.21 or 2.77475703 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CasinoCoin Profile

CSC is a PoC coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,999,905 coins and its circulating supply is 35,973,085,511 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CasinoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CasinoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.