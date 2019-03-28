Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post $161.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the highest is $163.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $147.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $716.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $716.00 million to $717.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $750.53 million, with estimates ranging from $742.00 million to $758.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 114.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 60,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $2,101,361.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,108 shares in the company, valued at $18,964,536.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Heald sold 6,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $239,605.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,797,659 over the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 125,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 342,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,863. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

