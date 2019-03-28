Carnival Corp Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share (CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $67.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

In other Carnival news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,408,848.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stein Kruse sold 6,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $364,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,366. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Carnival by 4,485.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,764,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Carnival by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,838,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,889,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,191,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,345,000 after buying an additional 2,057,923 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,785,000 after buying an additional 1,888,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

