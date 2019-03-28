CarGurus Inc (CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas Sells 99,912 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 99,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $3,882,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 149,510 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $5,661,943.70.

On Thursday, March 21st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 68,582 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $2,699,387.52.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 151,519 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $5,933,484.04.

On Friday, March 15th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 109,111 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $4,246,600.12.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $2,385,600.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $2,360,400.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $2,366,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 33,700 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,340,923.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 140,848 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $5,956,461.92.

On Thursday, February 21st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 64,140 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $2,602,159.80.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $38.81. 425,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a PEG ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.97. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $57.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $722,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 167,404 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

