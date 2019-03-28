Carebit (CARE) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. Carebit has a market cap of $31,119.00 and approximately $685.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carebit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. Over the last week, Carebit has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carebit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00023510 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00020495 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012299 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Carebit

Carebit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 127,638,747 coins and its circulating supply is 123,248,235 coins. Carebit’s official website is carebit.org . Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carebit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carebit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.