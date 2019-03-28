CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of CARBO Ceramics worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRR. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 66.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 74.6% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CARBO Ceramics during the third quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 17.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 200,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CARBO Ceramics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NYSE:CRR opened at $3.40 on Thursday. CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. On average, research analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/carbo-ceramics-inc-crr-shares-bought-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR).

Receive News & Ratings for CARBO Ceramics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARBO Ceramics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.