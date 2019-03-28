Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post sales of $57.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.52 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $65.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $137.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.45 million to $142.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $113.39 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $125.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 0.13%.

CPLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Capital Product Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

CPLP stock traded up $8.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,697. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $3.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.