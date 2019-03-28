Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $185.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.75% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We have an Overweight rating and a 12-month price target of $185 on JAZZ shares. We believe that the sleep franchise durability remains underappreciated and that the company has an interesting hemo/oncology business that could drive the next leg of growth and evolution for JAZZ. We believe that data readouts in 2019 and upward earnings revisions in both segments of the business will drive upside to JAZZ’s current share price. Valuation Summary We use a blend of DCF and EV/EBITDA to arrive at our $185 price target.””

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.53.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $137.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $113.52 and a 12-month high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $476.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.48 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $933,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $155,992.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,367. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,567. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,975,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,882,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,975,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,490,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,024,000 after purchasing an additional 118,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,912,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,205,000 after purchasing an additional 207,954 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

