Cantex Mine Development (CD) Stock Price Up 34.9%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) shares traded up 34.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.24. 169,301 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 50,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

The stock has a market cap of $47.79 million and a PE ratio of -29.88.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile (CVE:CD)

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the Republic of Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the northwestern part of the Republic of Yemen, where it owns exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,583 square kilometers.

