Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $876,000 Position in Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 429.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the third quarter worth $113,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the third quarter worth $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 244.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,662,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $706.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $96.13.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $124.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.60 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 48.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PVAC shares. Capital One Financial lowered Penn Virginia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities lowered Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

