Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 62,144 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,144 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. FMR LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 59.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,684,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,451 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,347,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,875 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,329,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $27.12 on Thursday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

