Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,151,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,475,000 after buying an additional 787,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,987,000 after buying an additional 162,586 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 118,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 118,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 118,273 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after buying an additional 116,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,287,000 after buying an additional 109,823 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FRT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.82.

FRT opened at $137.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $138.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $235.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.49%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-raises-holdings-in-federal-realty-investment-trust-frt.html.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.