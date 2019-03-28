Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 1.07% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

IDRA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Idera Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $17.12.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.10% and a negative net margin of 9,045.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

