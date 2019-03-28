Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share (CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.80. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2019 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $16.15 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.22 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$340.00 to C$332.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$305.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$276.00 to C$277.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$310.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$303.00 to C$287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$296.54.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$270.82 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$219.87 and a 12 month high of C$291.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.04.

In other news, Director Andrew Fitzpatrick Reardon sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$270.28, for a total transaction of C$967,073.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151 shares in the company, valued at C$40,812.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

