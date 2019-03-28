Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Macquarie

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.93.
NYSE CP traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.76. The company had a trading volume of 287,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $167.48 and a fifty-two week high of $224.19.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.