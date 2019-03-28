Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Macquarie

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.93.

NYSE CP traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.76. The company had a trading volume of 287,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $167.48 and a fifty-two week high of $224.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

