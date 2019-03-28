Canadian National Railway (CNR) Given New C$112.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$110.00 to C$112.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNR. Morgan Stanley set a C$117.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$116.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.50.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded up C$2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$120.22. The stock had a trading volume of 572,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$92.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.29.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.28895371810448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 10,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.98, for a total value of C$1,146,685.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,512,270.38. Also, Senior Officer Kimberley A. Madigan sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.94, for a total value of C$574,392.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at C$474,463.30. Insiders sold a total of 47,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,685 over the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

