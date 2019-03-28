Shares of Canada Jetlines Ltd (CVE:JET) were up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 153,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 211,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59.

Get Canada Jetlines alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Canada Jetlines (JET) Trading Up 5%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/canada-jetlines-jet-trading-up-5.html.

Canada Jetlines Ltd. operates as an ultra-low cost carrier scheduled airline. The company plans to operate flights across Canada; and provide non-stop services from Canada to the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It also provides services to passengers, such as in-flight food and baggage. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Jetlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Jetlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.