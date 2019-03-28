Canaccord Genuity Raises Hummingbird Resources (HUM) Price Target to GBX 47

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 47 ($0.61) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HUM stock opened at GBX 20.15 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 35 ($0.46).

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is Headquartered in West Midlands, the United Kingdom.

