Canaccord Genuity Raises Hummingbird Resources (HUM) Price Target to GBX 47

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 47 ($0.61) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
HUM stock opened at GBX 20.15 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 35 ($0.46).
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.