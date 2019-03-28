Canaccord Genuity Lowers Cronos Group (CRON) to Sell

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRON. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Cronos Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.43 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -228.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 120.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

