Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
KLDO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of KLDO stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $15.52.
About Kaleido Biosciences
Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.
