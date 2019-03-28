Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

KLDO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KLDO stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $15.52.

In other Kaleido Biosciences news, insider Michael W. Bonney bought 71,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $999,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Flagship bought 933,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

