Can-Fite Biopharma’s (CANF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday.

Can-Fite Biopharma stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Can-Fite Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.73.

Can-Fite Biopharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

