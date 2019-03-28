Campbell Soup (CPB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Campbell Soup has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

NYSE CPB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.30. 1,160,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,861. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a positive return on equity of 55.51% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

