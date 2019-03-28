California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,114 Shares of Air Lease Corp (AL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Air Lease worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Air Lease by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 592,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Air Lease Corp has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.03.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $449.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

AL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Air Lease and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

