California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,373 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 68,296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 949,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 947,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,695,000 after purchasing an additional 262,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,628,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,628,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 332.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $420,245.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark E. Tryniski sold 11,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $706,128.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,958.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.54 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

