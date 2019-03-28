California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.89 Million Stake in Rambus Inc. (RMBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Rambus by 35.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 319,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 82,817 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMBS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Rambus news, Director David A. Shrigley sold 20,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,519.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 21,215 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $197,935.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,068 shares in the company, valued at $961,624.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,540 shares of company stock valued at $820,595. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 28.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

