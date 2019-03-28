California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.85 Million Stake in AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,001 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of AK Steel worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 62.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,833,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,963 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 374.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,908,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,750 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 212.9% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,371 shares during the period. Ashler Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AK Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in AK Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of AK Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Shares of AK Steel stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $857.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

