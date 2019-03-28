California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in E. W. Scripps (SSP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of E. W. Scripps worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSP. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 50.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at $174,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at $2,476,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in E. W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E. W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on E. W. Scripps in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. E. W. Scripps has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE SSP opened at $21.33 on Thursday. E. W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $23.41.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lawlor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Barmonde bought 2,369 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $37,003.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,580.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 287,991 shares of company stock worth $5,173,043 and have sold 23,400 shares worth $460,514. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

