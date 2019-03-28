Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Insider James E. Gibson Sells 20,000 Shares

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) insider James E. Gibson sold 20,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $84.77 on Thursday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 21.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,112,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,443,000 after purchasing an additional 104,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Lake Street Capital set a $94.00 price objective on Calavo Growers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

