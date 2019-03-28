Brown Advisory Inc. Has $212,000 Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lumentum by 4,834.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,231,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,206,194 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lumentum by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $138,812.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin A. Kaplan sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $147,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,617 shares of company stock valued at $768,579. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LITE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

