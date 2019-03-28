Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires New Stake in Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.
Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $384.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million.
The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th.
In other news, COO Diana M. Charletta bought 11,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $240,203.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas F. Karam bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.47 per share, with a total value of $5,117,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 271,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,886 in the last ninety days.
Equitrans Midstream Profile
Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.
