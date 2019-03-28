Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 532.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,148 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPR. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 9,210.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPR opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

