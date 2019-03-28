Brokers Issue Forecasts for KB Home’s Q2 2019 Earnings (KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for KB Home in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research raised their price target on KB Home from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.67 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

NYSE:KBH opened at $24.73 on Thursday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 2,537.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in KB Home by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in KB Home by 1,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 636,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 603,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

