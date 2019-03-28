Brokerages Set Topps Tiles Plc (TPT) Price Target at $77.67

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 77.67 ($1.01).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPT shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of LON:TPT opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Monday. Topps Tiles has a one year low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 89.80 ($1.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.19 million and a PE ratio of 15.31.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

